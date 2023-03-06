Cloud Resource 360 is a single system of engagement or experience assigned to every cloud resource managed by CoreStack’s platform.

CR360 gives organizations a complete view of their cloud infrastructure, including resources that are not currently in use.

The solution also enables the CoreStack platform to provide continuous compliance, cost, and security posture.

Global multi-cloud governance provider, CoreStack introduced CR360, which stands for Cloud Resource 360. The new solution is a single system of engagement or experience assigned to each cloud resource that are managed by CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform. The new solution provides a complete view of the cloud infrastructure, which includes idle resources.

Single system of experience for cloud governance

With its features, CR360 enables the CoreStack platform to provide continuous compliance, cost, and security posture along with remediations and recommendations, enabling organizations to optimize resources. The suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules benefits from AI to offer continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps with a unified dashboard across multi-cloud.

CR360 provides a much-needed 360-degree view of the cloud infrastructure, enabling organizations to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation and optimization. It is also capable of polling data from third-party tools, including monitoring and vulnerability tools. Sri Chandrashekar, Chief Digital Officer of CoreStack said,

« Having a single system of engagement or experience for cloud resources is more important than ever before. It not only enables better control of multi-cloud environments, but also eliminates the need for multiple functional siloed tools, which reduces costs and complexity. It also enables futureproofing, as CR360 allows us to extend cloud governance into new facets of the cloud as technology evolves – and we can do that at a faster pace. As we look to a more generative AI-centered future, CR360 will become that much more powerful. Organizations wanting to reap massive AI value and competitive advantage need the broadest, deepest, most comprehensive data sources possible. In terms of cloud governance, CR360 is how that will be achieved. It’s another way CoreStack is fronting the innovation curve. »