Global cloud governance provider, CoreStack announced that the company has joined the Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program, which is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions for AWS. Amazon’s program aims to help drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

The program allows CoreStack to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. It will allow CoreStack to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as a result of working together with the AWS team.

CoreStack’s acceptance into the AWS program comes shortly after the company qualifies for the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status, and prior completion of an AWS Marketplace listing as a Cloud Compliance and Governance solution provider. Michael Pickens, Director, AWS Partner Development at CoreStack said,

“As an outcome of our demonstrated customer successes and commitment to AWS, we are excited to deepen our relationship with AWS further through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Our goal is to empower our mutual customers to unleash the power of cloud on their terms. As part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we will help our customers unleash the real benefits of the cloud with our holistic governance solutions.”

See more Cloud Computing News