Couchbase‘s fully-managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS), Couchbase Cloud, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Couchbase Cloud is a fully managed version of Couchbase Server which combines the memory-first architecture of key-value stores with its SQL-friendly query language, robust developer SDKs, schema-flexible JSON format, all deployed as an elastically scaling, ACID compliant, globally replicating cluster architecture.

Fully-managed database-as-a-service

Couchbase Cloud allows customers to support an array of highly available applications and use cases such as online session caching, user profiles, and catalog management for retailers, media content providers, and enterprises. Matt McDonough, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Couchbase said,

“Increasingly we are seeing the need to optimize costs while improving agility and innovation as two driving factors that are accelerating enterprise adoption of cloud and as-a-service offerings like Couchbase Cloud. The availability of Couchbase Cloud in AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to get started with Couchbase and maximize their return on investment while staying competitive.”

Couchbase Cloud helps organizations capitalize on both goals through: