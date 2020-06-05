There’s new data that shows how COVID-19 has changed the way Information Technology professionals use and process data. Yellowbrick’s report titled “Analytics and Cloud Infrastructure Spending During Disruption” also supports this argument. Yellowbrick, a data warehouse providing hybrid cloud solutions, surveyed over 1,000 enterprises IT managers and executives in May to see how IT departments were grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The way of making business has changed

The report indicates that 96 of most IT professionals report that COVID-19 disruption has changed their thinking. In addition to this, COVID-19 made their lives more centered on technology than ever before. 48 percent of respondents report that they have a greater realization about how interconnected we are.

Almost 90 percent of the technologist said the companies they work for will be focused on cost optimization because of COVID-19 disruption, and much of this will center on cloud computing. Almost 60 percent of IT personnel stated that legacy computing had proved essential during the disruption.

The report also shows that the majority of respondents indicated they would not trust parts of their business to a single cloud provider.

Jeff Spicer, the chief marketing officer for Yellowbrick Data, commented the results, saying,