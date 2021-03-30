Technavio announced its latest market research report titled Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025. The report shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Positive impact on the market

The widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic will positively affect the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key players of IaaS

Between 2021-2025, Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies are the key players in the IaaS market. Alibaba Cloud offers database services and read-write data capabilities at high speed by retrieving data from in-memory caches. Alphabet’s IaaS solution provides a scalable number of virtual machines for workload hosting. Amazon.com offers three main models for cloud computing: IaaS, which offers different levels of control, flexibility, and management.

