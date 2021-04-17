Developer and supplier of CrateDB, Crate.io announced the launch of CrateDB Edge. The new solution brings the capabilities of CrateDB Cloud to edge locations for the first time. It allows users to capture and analyze data at the data source, regardless of geographical location or whether there is cloud or internet accessibility.

CrateDB Edge is designed to deliver:

Complete data ownership and privacy. CrateDB Edge is a perfect fit for organizations who require full ownership over their data and trust their CrateDB deployments managed, optimized, and scaled by Crate.io experts.

Seamless integration with existing infrastructure. Whether running CrateDB in an enterprise’s own AWS or Azure account or through an on-prem data center, CrateDB Edge offers flexibility and does not require continuous internet connectivity for cluster operation.

Real-time analytics on the edge. Deploying clusters locally allows analytics to be performed closer to the data source – significantly optimizing resources and response time. CrateDB Edge offers the same full functionality as CrateDB Cloud, making it simple and straightforward for developers to build applications that run on the edge and the cloud

Cross-cluster asynchronous sync. Configurable data synchronization features ensure that select portions of edge data can be automatically pushed into the cloud or even sync with other edge regions to enable all kinds of analytics aspects, including learning models in the cloud and operational machine analytics on the edge.

Eva Schönleitner, CEO, Crate.io, said,

“We are excited about the benefits CrateDB Edge provides to customers; this is the next generation of database technologies that enable digitalization initiatives at scale. For example, global industrial companies generating massive volumes of machine data in every plant can deploy a local cluster in each location. They get the freedom to utilize our CrateDB database on the edge and in the cloud, fully managed, backed up, and synchronized, even for locations with inconsistent or intermittent internet connections. Combining these features with data ownership flexibility and Crate.io’s expertise managing and optimizing CrateDB for machine data, and we believe cloud-managed CrateDB Edge will be a very attractive solution for many organizations.”

