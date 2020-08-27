Creatio is a software company, which provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. Creatio announced the company is holding a one-of-a-kind worldwide 24-hour livestream conference called Accelerate Global on October 28.

A unique, non-stop virtual event for IT and digital leaders

Accelerate Global is a unique, non-stop virtual event for IT and digital leaders building the future of enterprise with low-code. Accelerate Global will feature 200+ sessions with expert speakers from all over the world and tracks in seven languages. The future of enterprise software is low-code. Creatio invites forward-thinking leaders from various industries to embark on this unparalleled experience filled with insights, trends, real-world cases and practical workshops on business transformation.

Creatio has compiled insights of our 12+ offline Accelerate events in Americas, Europe, Australia, Middle East and Asia and prepared one unique experience to connect brilliant minds in one virtual spot to learn how to build a low-code enterprise and drive businesses forward together. Creatio has also prepared a separate industry specific track that will include dedicated sessions for financial services, manufacturing, telecom, high tech, and professional services verticals.

The low-code approach makes apps up to 10X faster

During these live streams, attendees will learn how organizations across various industries leverage the leading low-code platform for front-office and operational processes and how this helps them strengthen their presence on the market in the current climate. In addition to content-packed sessions, industry specific tracks, and extended networking opportunities, Creatio will invite business analysts from different parts of the world to collaborate with each other to automate a process for a nonprofit organization in just 24 hours.

The low-code approach makes apps and processes development up to 10 times faster. Accelerate Global attendees will get a chance to observe it live during the conference. Registration is absolutely free and open now! More details are coming soon. Join the event in your time zone and language and learn how to build a low-code enterprise.