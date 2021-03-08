CrowdStrike Holdings, a provider of cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, announced it has acquired Humio, a provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.

To enhance CrowdStrike’s ability to solve customer problems

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike, said,

“We are excited to welcome the Humio team to CrowdStrike as we join forces to stop breaches, advance our Security Cloud, and extend our ability to address non-security use cases. Humio will enhance CrowdStrike’s ability to solve real-world customer problems with its cloud-native platform by adding index-free data ingestion and analysis capabilities for both first- and third-party data. With the acquisition of Humio, we are accelerating our XDR capabilities to cloud speed, re-defining the industry standard for modern XDR.”

Humio co-founder and CEO, Geeta Schmidt, co-founder and CTO, Kresten Krab Thorup, and co-founder and chief engineer, Christian Hvitved, are among the key staff joining CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike paid approximately $352 million in cash (net of cash acquired) and $40 million in stock and options, subject to vesting conditions, to acquire Humio.

