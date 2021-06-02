Crypto4A Technologies (C4A), a Canadian company, introduced its next generation of hybrid multi-cloud capable trust infrastructure for identity-based digital transformations with its QxCloud and QxCloud as a service.

Modernization of crypto-agility in cloud

QxCloud provides a suite of next-generation capabilities that modernize traditional HSM, PKI, and CA capabilities for crypto-agility in the cloud, zero trust, and remote working environments. QxCloud enables the adoption of hybrid certificate techniques and post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, ensuring cost and security effective crypto-agility for today’s identity-based application environments.

Bruno Couillard, a Founder and CTO of C4A said,

“The QxCloud leverages our patented Qx Trust Architecture (QxTA) which provides new advanced entitlement management techniques that evolve the M of N approach we pioneered almost 25 years ago. One can control the access and use of sensitive keys using highly flexible quorums while securing the automatic backup of those sensitive keys using M of N-based techniques. Furthermore, the QxTA also guarantees the complete cryptographic separation of the management of the QxCloud and the management of sensitive keying material while ensuring full portability of cryptographic material to give enterprises the flexibility to choose best of breed solutions.”

“The future requires us to trust and verify identities in the cloud, at the edge and at scale with speed and crypto agility. We look forward to working with partners and clients on the adoption of these new security technologies”, said John Scott, CEO of C4A.

