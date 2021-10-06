The open-source company behind Cube.js, Cube Dev announced the general availability of Cube Cloud, a hosted version of the company’s popular open-source Cube.js analytics API. Cube Cloud allows organizations to create data applications like metrics dashboards and analytics features that consume data from their cloud data warehouse, eliminating the need for building or hosting any of the complex technologies required.

The new solution connects to SQL data sources and builds an API backend to serve this data to an application. It enables developers to build applications with visualization libraries and front-end code tools easily. It utilizes all open-source Cube offerings features, including SQL modeling, data schema, access control, a querying API, and caching and acceleration. Cube Cloud features include:

Automatic management and scaling of the Cube Cloud infrastructure

Schema pre-compilations and cache warm-ups

Collaborative schema editing integrated with Git version control

Query history views with performance analysis

Interactive management of Cube materializations

Artyom Keydunov, chief executive and co-founder of Cube Dev said,

“To build an application that uses data from a data warehouse, a developer will typically design and maintain the logic and infrastructure they need to request data from multiple sources, a complex, and time-consuming process. Cube Cloud’s hosted infrastructure provides businesses with reduced engineering complexity, increased reliability and performance, and radically shortened time to build their data applications.”

