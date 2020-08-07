Curvature announced that it became Intel’s global premier support partner to provide world-class onsite break-fix support, parts delivery and repair for Intel Server products.

Direct support from over 100 service centers

As Intel’s global premier support partner, Curvature can now offer direct support from its over 100 service centers globally using Curvature trained (and Intel accredited) engineers.

Joel Shehadi, Regional VP, Sales, Curvature, said,

“To achieve this partnership with Intel Corporation, Curvature has demonstrated and qualified expertise on Intel server products to the highest standards. In doing so, we spent many months developing premier support capabilities specifically for Intel environments culminating in a 12-month pilot across Australia. Lessons learned from the pilot were incorporated by our own research and development labs, layering skills with Intel’s support team to provide a robust, comprehensive and integrated support model without gaps for Intel branded servers.”

According to the announcement, Intel Server Support provided by Curvature includes Intel Xeon Scalable Processor including S2600BP, S2600WF, S2600ST product families; 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor including S2600BPR, S2600WFR, S2600STR product families; Intel Server System S9200WK product family. Curvature’s comprehensive support agreement allows customers to extend the life of their assets which is compelling in today’s stretched budgeting climate.