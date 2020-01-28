CyrusOne has announced that it will be joining the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) as the company preparing to open Amsterdam I.

Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) has announced CyrusOne will be joining the trade association as one of its largest global members. This announcement comes as CyrusOne is preparing to open Amsterdam I, the company’s first data center campus in the Netherlands. The new data center facility under construction in Amsterdam, and will ultimately deliver approximately 320,000sq ft of world-class technical space offering total power of 72 megawatts in two separate buildings.

Digital Gateway to Europe

Stijn Grove, Director of the DDA said,

“The Netherlands has a leading position as “Digital Gateway to Europe” and we welcome all relevant parties that can enrich this important hub further. CyrusOne is a well respected, global data center operator working for the world’s largest companies and we very much look forward to work together towards common goals. We’re positive there is a clear mutual benefit in the sense that CyrusOne can gain knowledge on the Dutch market through our community, and vice versa we can benefit from their international presence and experience.”

Matt Pullen, CyrusOne’s Managing Director Europe said,