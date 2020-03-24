The CyrusOne Chandler data center incorporates proprietary technology that reduces water usage onsite and will reduce company-wide water usage by millions of gallons per year. Through a partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Change the Course program, the Chandler campus promises restoration to nearby watersheds. CyrusOne’s Chandler facility has significantly reduced its water usage, using small amounts for cooling, humidification, facility maintenance, and domestic water.

Innovate and invest in design for a sustainable future

Kyle Myers, Director of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne said,

“We know that the data centers we build today will serve our customers for decades, therefore, it is important that we continue to innovate and invest in design features to set the course for a sustainable future. As far as we can tell, this is the first net water positive data center in the world, and we hope it will set a precedent for water sustainability standards and the future of data centers.”

Kevin Timmons, CTO, CyrusOne said,