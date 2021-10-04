Edge cloud services provider, Zadara announced that it has expanded its technology partnership with Cyxtera, data center colocation and interconnection services. With the expanded partnership, Zadara’s managed cloud services are available to Cyxtera’s customers. The duo will allow organizations to upgrade their IT environments, leveraging existing footprints.

Fully managed and on-demand

Zadara’s fully managed storage-as-a-service has been available in Cyxtera since the spring of 2020 when the duo’s partnership has begun. Now, Zadara’s zCompute has also been added to Cyxtera’s portfolio.

Zadara’s platform aims to make operational complexity easier for organizations with its automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage, and networking resources. zCompute features include:

Flexible Consumption Model: Enterprise-grade, high-performance elastic cloud services, with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what is consumed.

Elastic Compute Down to a Single Virtual Machine: Self-service instant-provisioning that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing cloud solutions.

On-Demand Cloud from Cyxtera: Leverage Cyxtera data centers, digital exchange fabric, and infrastructure to deliver low-latency cloud services on-demand.

Workload Performance: Deliver a familiar, high-performance, agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs.

Data Privacy and Security: Includes click-to-provision options for dedicated storage resources for customers requiring physical isolation for drives and storage controller level.

Expert 24x7x365 Services: Fully managed support from Zadara’s global solution architect and DevOps teams.

Russell Cozart, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Product Strategy at Cyxtera said,

“As a competitive alternative to public cloud solutions, with the flexibility to choose private or public deployments, zCompute compliments our Enterprise Bare Metal offering and our digital exchange fabric which allows us to offer a complete on-demand cloud solution. Customers can scale up and down as their business needs change, without incurring the risk and capital expenditures and with the support of a fully-managed service. We are very excited about this expanded partnership and welcome the opportunity to speak with our existing and prospective customers about how Cyxtera and Zadara can positively impact their business landscape.”

