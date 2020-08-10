Data center colocation and interconnection services provider, Cyxtera launched its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) compute as a service offering to deliver data center platform capabilities enabling AI-powered workloads. Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems, the new offering provides enterprises greater agility and faster deployment with a flexible OpEx model. According to the announcement, the customers will also have direct access to a rich ecosystem of service providers and technology solutions, including storage/Storage as a Service (StaaS), interconnectivity, and security, among other managed services, to complement their NVIDIA DGX A100 deployment via the Cyxtera Marketplace.

NVIDIA DGX A100 systems

The company also stated that enterprises will be able to provision NVIDIA DGX A100 systems via Cyxtera’s service exchange which provides the security and control provided by single-tenant, dedicated infrastructure combined with the flexibility and agility of cloud. Russell Cozart, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy for Cyxtera said,