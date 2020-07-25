D-Wave is expanding its Leap Quantum Cloud Service to India and Australia. Users in these regions can now access 2000Q quantum computers, hybrid solvers, and the Quantum Application Environment (QAE) in real-time via Leap. Additionally, Leap offers free developer plans, teaching and learning tools, code samples, demos, and an emerging quantum community to help developers, forward-thinking businesses, and researchers. D-Wave also introduced the new version of Leap, Leap 2, earlier this year.

Hybrid Solver Service: The hybrid solver service is a managed cloud-based service allowing users to easily solve large and complex problems of up to 10,000 variables. The hybrid solver automatically runs problems on a collection of quantum and classical cloud resources, using D-Wave’s advanced algorithms to decide the best way to solve a problem.

Integrated Developer Environment (IDE): The IDE is a prebuilt, ready-to-code environment in the cloud configured with the latest Ocean SDK for quantum hybrid development in Python. The Leap IDE includes the new D-Wave problem inspector and Python debugging tools. Developers can share code and contribute to the Ocean tools through seamless GitHub integration.

Problem Inspector: The problem inspector gives developers a visual representation of their problems on the quantum processing unit, allowing them to fine-tune code and improve results.