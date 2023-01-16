Dade2, a managed enterprise cloud company, is pleased to announce the launch of the fastest cloud tier ever released; which utilizes the latest and fastest storage technology, NVMe, instead of SATA-based SSDs. The new tier is immediately available in the Spain region, which was launched in early 2021.

Transitioning to NVMe

Enterprises deploying advanced cloud infrastructures, demanding ERPs and large SQL and Oracle data processing, require systems that can store, retrieve, process, and quickly analyze massive amounts of business-critical data.

Driven by this need, many enterprises are transitioning primary storage from SATA-based SSDs to NVMe. The HPE PCI-Express NVMe Enterprise series used in the public cloud balances its 3.6 GB/second throughput on both reads and writes to deliver faster response times for data-centric applications in comparison to other NVMe SSDs available on the market.

Laurence Daroya, senior support engineer at Dade2 said,

« The introduction of our PCI-Express Enterprise NVMe into our public cloud endorses our tradition of continued innovation for cloud and enterprise markets. »

This technology will be spread across all the Cloud Regions available within the year.