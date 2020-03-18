Dade2‘s Cloud servers, Dedicated Servers, Colocation and private cloud service offerings are immediately available in its new data center located in Downtown Miami is minutes away from Miami International Airport. The new data center provides low-latency and high-network throughput to both North America and Latin America. Dade2’s first USA datacenter location has been strategically selected to better cater to the needs of clients in both the USA and Latin America.

HIPAA compliant and ISO 27001 certified

Dade2’s new Tier III+ data center is HIPAA compliant and ISO 27001 certified to meet specific demands from financial companies. The company also stated,