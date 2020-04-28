Hostopia Australia, cloud services and hosting, announced the appointment of Darryn McCoskery as its new general manager. McCoskery replaces chief executive Terry Maiolo, who left the company in February after a three-year stint.

A bold and aggressive cloud strategy

Prior to Hostopia Australia, McCoskery was general manager Rackspace since 2017. At Hostopia Australia, McCoskery is responsible for the new cloud strategy.

McCoskery talked about his new role, saying,

“There is immense change occurring in the industry and our people’s engineering competencies position us to take advantage of that change. Datacenter and hosting services have delivered over 20 years of success for our business and our customers. We’ll now build on that success with a bold and aggressive cloud strategy for the 21st century, helping customers on their journeys; it’s exciting to discover our potential. My goal at Hostopia Australia is to help the business realize our potential as Australia’s leading cloud engineering services provider. I think we’re well on the way.”

Before Rackspace, McCoskery held leadership roles at CSC (now part of DXC Technology) and Sydney-based Virt2all Cloud Consulting. He also worked at CA Technologies, VMware, BMC Software and Oracle in sales and business development roles.

Hostopia Australia which offers a versatile portfolio of cloud and hosting brands has over 50000 customers with its 4 datacenter locations.