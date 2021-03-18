DartPoints signed definitive agreements to acquire Immedion. Immedion is a provider of colocation, cloud, and managed services with eight data centers in seven markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana. The acquisition of Immedion will more than double the company’s edge interconnection colocation data center footprint.

Doubling edge interconnection colocation data center footprint

The agreement to acquire Immedion propels DartPoints’ vision and capabilities to bring edge interconnection colocation and data centers further into tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Carrier-neutral interconnection points are vital meet-me-points, improving high-performance access to content, cloud, applications, and other networks, proven to be a catalyst for digital transformation.

Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, said,

“We are excited about the combined opportunities Immedion’s colocation facilities bring to DartPoints. We value the enterprise customers that rely on Immedion’s cloud and managed services platforms and look forward to enhancing capabilities in the future. The team at Immedion has built a great company, and we will continue their commitment of ensuring a customer-first approach while adding service offerings across their entire footprint. This acquisition is yet another example of how we are delivering on our strategy to improve regional interconnection, particularly to markets that need it most.”

After receiving investment funding from Astra Capital Management, the company opened its North Liberty, Eastern Iowa edge colocation data center; enhanced regional interconnection capabilities in Texas with LOGIX Fiber Networks; and acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC) in Ohio.

