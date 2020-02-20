LOGIX Fiber Networks announced the release of a data center request for proposal template, that helps enterprises compare, evaluate and decide on the best data center options.

LOGIX Fiber Networks data center request for proposal (RFP) is now available for download. It allows users to compare, evaluate and decide on the best data center options to meet their requirements. The data center RFP is designed with gathered experience from several data center industry experts and users can customize it for their specific requirements. LOGIX’s fiber network supports a broad range of hybrid cloud solutions by offering robust connectivity between more than 100 data centers.

Colocation selection process

Scott Brueggeman, chief marketing and sales officer of LOGIX Fiber Networks said,