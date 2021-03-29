Diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud solutions provider, Data Storage Corporation announced that it has appointed Thomas Kempster to the new position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Development. Before his new role, Mr. Kempster served as President of Service Operations for the Company.

Development of enterprise distribution channels

According to the announcement, Mr. Kempster will be responsible for the development of enterprise distribution channels, expansion of existing service lines, and formation of strategic partnerships, as well as other business development activities. Before the DCS’s acquisition of ABC, Mr. Kempster founded and developed ABC Services, a solutions provider specializing in IBM power environments since 1994. Chuck Piluso, CEO, Data Storage Corporation, said,

“This appointment recognizes Tom’s immeasurable contributions to the Company, and allows us to refocus our internal resources with the goal of accelerating our growth strategy, including expansion into new industries and verticals including government and international. Tom is uniquely qualified for this position based on his many years of experience and expertise developing new business and cultivating enterprise relationships. He has an extensive industry network and understands the importance of identifying synergistic opportunities.”

