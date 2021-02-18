Google Cloud and Databricks announced a new partnership to deliver Databricks at a global scale on Google Cloud. Organizations can now use Databricks to create a lakehouse capable of data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics on Google Cloud’s global, scalable, and elastic network.

Integrated solution

Databricks on Google Cloud will deeply integrate with Google BigQuery’s open platform and will leverage Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), enabling customers to deploy Databricks in a fully containerized cloud environment for the first time. With this integrated solution, organizations can unlock AI-driven insights, enable intelligent decision-making, and ultimately accelerate their digital transformations through data-driven applications.

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, said,

“Businesses with a strong foundation of data and analytics are well-positioned to grow and thrive in the next decade. We’re delighted to deliver Databricks’ lakehouse for AI and ML-driven analytics on Google Cloud. By combining Databricks’ capabilities in data engineering and analytics with Google Cloud’s global, secure network and our expertise in analytics and delivering containerized applications we can help companies transform their businesses through the power of data.”

