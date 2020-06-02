Datacenter One‘s new data center, DUS1, is opened in western Germany near Dusseldorf after three already existing datacenters in Germany. The data center was completed within only nine months. DUS1’s construction started in 2019 and the data center was put into operation in January 2020. Datacenter One’s new data center is largely identical to LEV1. The proximity to the LEV1 data center is a strategic advantage as companies have access to two Datacenter One data centers within a radius of 20 kilometers. The two locations can be used for both active/active clusters and redundancy concepts.

Modular construction concept

The company also stated that they are relying on a modular construction concept with DUS1, as with LEV1. DUS1 is an expandable data center with an overall capacity of over 10,000 square meters of data center space and 16 megawatts. For the first construction phase, approximately 3,600 square meters of data center space were realized. Wolfgang Kaufmann, CEO of Datacenter One said,