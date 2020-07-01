The technology platform and marketplace for buyers and sellers of colocation, cloud services, and connectivity, Datacenters.com announced the launch of IGNITE Cloud Projects. The new cloud FRP and project management platform helps customers to plan, design, and procurement of custom, multi-cloud deployments from cloud providers globally. IGNITE Cloud Projects takes the guesswork out of configuring complex cloud deployments for IaaS, DRaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS solutions.

Intelligent matching with a data-driven algorithm

The platform features intelligent matching with a proprietary, data-driven algorithm to make recommendations. Users will also be able to save and edit their cloud projects, distribute digital cloud RFPs directly to providers, and invite team members to collaborate on projects and proposals. Benefits of IGNITE Cloud projects are: