Datacenters.com announces the official launch of the Datacenters.com Project Platform which helps users configure their colocation requirements.

Datacenters.com‘s new Project Platform which helps users configure their colocation requirements, create their RFP and distribute it directly to providers they invite to participate in the project. Datacenters.com took both client and provider feedback to create a platform that can help guide users in defining their colocation requirements, select the right providers and data center locations, and distribute the RFP directly to the providers they select. According to Datacenters.com’s announcement, while Project Platform focuses on colocation services and providers, additional and complementary IT solutions like cloud computing and connectivity services are already in development.

Streamlining and automating the process

Joel St. Germain, CEO of Datacenters.com said,

“We’re taking a very bold and disruptive step here with the Datacenters.com Project Platform. We saw an opportunity to improve both the customer experience and the provider experience on Datacenters.com and went all-in on streamlining and automating the process. This is where we see our business and the industry going in the future.”

Mike Price, Vice President of Software Engineering for Datacenters.com said,