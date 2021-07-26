Cloud applications monitoring and security platform, Datadog announced that it has achieved AWS Government Competency status. The company announced that the achievement marks the company’s experience working with government customers.

Authority to Operate

AWS Government Competency status also shows the company’s competency in meeting government customers’ needs across security, compliance, performance, and operational measures. 12 Federal Agencies have granted Datadog an Authority to Operate.

AWS Competency Program was established by AWS to allow customers to identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise, to support the seamless integrations and deployment of its solutions. Datadog’s platform allows government agencies to scale cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide better citizen experiences. Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community of Datadog said,

“Datadog is excited to achieve AWS Government Competency status. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with AWS to support government agencies’ cloud modernization initiatives. In addition, the product capabilities that this designation reflects, such as the high availability of our service across multiple availability zones, benefits customers across all industries, not only those in government.”

