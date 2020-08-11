Monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog, announced the acquisition of Undefined Labs. The company announced that the acquisition of Undefined Labs will extend Datadog’s existing platform into development environments and will provide organizations with better tooling and monitoring in continuous integration and deployment workflows. As changes to an application’s code are introduced, tracing the root cause to a specific change has become increasingly complex and time-consuming which can cause delays in the shipping of new software features and bug fixes.
With this acquisition, customers will be able to identify and fix regressions before they make it to production by understanding what’s running where and how it got there. Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog, said,
“In modern distributed systems, even small changes can have a big impact on applications’ performance and availability. By enabling observability early in the development cycle, we can help teams optimize builds and gain visibility into key continuous integration and delivery workflows. Undefined Labs will form a solid basis for making observability a key part of every development cycle by diagnosing, catching, and avoiding performance challenges long before they hit production.”
