Monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog, announced the acquisition of Undefined Labs. The company announced that the acquisition of Undefined Labs will extend Datadog’s existing platform into development environments and will provide organizations with better tooling and monitoring in continuous integration and deployment workflows. As changes to an application’s code are introduced, tracing the root cause to a specific change has become increasingly complex and time-consuming which can cause delays in the shipping of new software features and bug fixes.

Better tooling and monitoring

With this acquisition, customers will be able to identify and fix regressions before they make it to production by understanding what’s running where and how it got there. Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog, said,