Monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog announced its integration with Confluent, the platform to set data in motion. With the partnership, Datadog will provide deep visibility for fully managed, cloud-native Apache Kafka clusters. Confluent Cloud users will be able to use Datadog to monitor their resources alongside the rest of their technology stack at any scale.

Unified monitoring

Confluent’s fully managed, cloud-native data streaming service enables organizations to power the real-time digital experiences. The integration provides deep visibility into the health and operations of their Confluent resources. The integration helps organizations to ensure these operations run smoothly as possible.

Datadog’s integration with Confluent provides:

Unified monitoring: Monitor your Confluent Cloud resources alongside the rest of your technology stack to get a holistic, end-to-end view in a single platform.

Easy installation: Set up the integration in minutes, with just a few clicks.

Out-of-the-box dashboards: Visualize key cluster health and performance metrics in a purpose-built dashboard.

Proactive alerting: Set alerts based on performance against user-defined service level objectives (SLOs).

Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director, Product Management of Datadog said,

“Datadog and Confluent partnered to deliver an out-of-the-box integration that provides visibility into the most important aspects of your Confluent resources, without any additional configuration. The out-of-the-box telemetry provides a holistic view of their inputs, outputs, and processing time, giving customers the monitoring capabilities they need to deliver superior digital experiences.”

