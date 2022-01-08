Cloud applications monitoring and security platform, Datadog, announced a new global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services. With the partnership, the duo will join forces to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future. Datadog has earned several AWS Competencies demonstrating its specialization, AWS technical expertise, and proven customer success, including:

Microsoft Workloads ISV Competency

DevOps ISV Competency

Government ISV Competency

Containers ISV Competency

Migration and Modernization ISV Competency

Observability and security

Datadog is helping organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals by delivering deep visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises, and hybrid environments during cloud migration. With one-click integration, Datadog pulls metrics and tags from more than 70 AWS services and provides a comprehensive view of entire infrastructures, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.

Users will be able to benefit from Datadog’s full-stack security across all layers of their cloud environment. Organization can also analyze their apps, workloads, and infrastructure easily and enrich security signals with Datadog-managed threat intelligence feeds. Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Product & Community at Datadog said,

« Observability and security are critical to ensure AWS environments run as efficiently and smoothly as possible. This extended partnership with AWS will help speed the pace of innovation for customers using AWS and Datadog, and we are excited to provide deeper product alignment and go-to-market initiatives to ultimately benefit our customers. »

