Datadog announced the acquisition of Seekret. The transaction details of the acquisition are not disclosed yet.

With the acquisition, Datadog aims to offer enhanced API observability, governance, and automation across the entire lifecycle.

Cloud applications monitoring and security platform, Datadog announced the acquisition of Seekret, an innovative API observability company. With Seekret’s capabilities, Datadog aims to extend its unified platform to offer enhanced API observability, governance, and automation across the entire lifecycle.

Seekret’s eBPF technology is capable of automatically discovering and visualizing API assets, interconnections, and dependencies, which allows developers to better understand API behavior and usage patterns in complex and dynamic environments. It also helps streamline the API development process.

Seekret also automatically validates API best practices, generating tests and documentation, tracking API behavior, and verifying compliance with company policy to enforce standards. Seekret can also analyze the impact of API changes within CI/CD pipelines, making it easier for developers to find the breaking changes before they make it to production. All these features enable organizations to save time by minimizing the guesswork and allow teams to iterate quickly and confidently.

The duo will provide a deeper API observability, governance, and automation by using Seekret’s eBPF expertise to unlock new capabilities in Datadog’s existing APM and security products and build many more features for developers, operations and security engineers. Renaud Boutet, Senior Vice President of Product at Datadog said,

« APIs are the building blocks for modern software and are therefore essential to every Datadog customer. Adding Seekret’s platform will give us an opportunity to build many different capabilities for our customers for API observability, security, and collaboration. We are excited to have the Seekret team join us on this journey. »