Monitoring and security platform provider for cloud applications, Datadog announced the launch of the Datadog Cloud Security Platform.

Observability capabilities

The new offering adds full-stack security context to Datadog’s deep observability capabilities and also allows organizations to use a single platform to correlate security insights with monitoring data across infrastructure, network, and application tiers, providing Security teams with the visibility they need to understand and respond to potential threats faster.

Security leaders now have access to the underlying infrastructure, network and application data at the time of an attack, meaning they have deeper insights that enable more accurate threat detection and accelerated incident response. Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer of Datadog said,

“As organizations embark on their digital transformation journey, unifying once disparate security, compliance and engineering practices has become a key requirement to deliver best-in-class customer experiences. Built for cloud scale, the Datadog Cloud Security Platform supports organizations in adopting a modern DevSecOps practice that will enable a more holistic and, ultimately, a more robust approach to security, without increasing the operational burden of deploying and maintaining multiple, disconnected point solutions.”

See more Cloud Computing News