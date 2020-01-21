Datadog has announced its Datadog Partner Network, a program that expands Datadog’s support for channel partners.

Datadog‘s new program is available for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), System Integrators (SIs), Resellers and Referral Partners, and Technology Partners who build custom solutions on the platform. The new program also would bring benefits to partners including: Go-to-market collateral; Self-service training for implementation; Opportunity registration in a Partner Portal; and a Partner Locator Listing. Members of the Datadog Partner Network will have access to training and accreditation programs for Datadog products and services so they can provide their customers localized implementation, support, and fulfillment services.

Cloud monitoring platform

Deniz Tortop, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Datadog said,

“Partners have been an important part of Datadog’s success, bringing our cloud monitoring platform to customers through a wide variety of channels. The Datadog Partner Network will strengthen these commitments and increase our support for alliances, benefitting our partners, our customers, and the industry.”

