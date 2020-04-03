Using Kubernetes to build and deploy applications and services is increasing year by year. DataStax has announced that Kubernetes Operator for Apache Cassandra is ready for use. According to the announcement, DataStax is open-sourcing this Kubernetes operator in partnership with the community to help make Cassandra the ideal database for Kubernetes applications.

To build modern, cloud-scale applications

The new operator is a database-as-a-service (DBaaS) built on Cassandra. Sam Ramji, Chief Strategy Officer at DataStax, says,

“The Apache Cassandra community spent the 2010s solving hard problems in distributed data. Cassandra has become the standard for scale-out data. We see the 2020s as the decade of cloud-native data, so our priority is to bring Cassandra to Kubernetes. We know Kubernetes is changing the world and that Cassandra is one of the most proven open-source, scale-out databases. Using them together is the way to build modern, cloud-scale applications. It’s our goal to release open-source code, early and often, that makes Cassandra easier for users.”

In order to access data everywhere by applications, a highly available, high-performing distributed NoSQL database is needed. Cassandra on Kubernetes offers a consistent scale-out stack for computing and data to enterprises and users. It has benefits including zero downtime, zero lock-ins, and global scale.

Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk talked about the release saying,

“Over the past decade, we have increasingly seen open-source become the standard for a wide variety of infrastructure software categories, and nowhere is this trend more evident than with enterprise databases. It is no surprise, therefore, to see that the accelerating pace of cloud-native development is being backed primarily by open-source database offerings such as Apache Cassandra.”

They organized an event The New Stack Virtual Pancake Breakfast” on April 14, 2020, to inform the users. Users can register for this event via DataStax’s website.