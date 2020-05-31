Data services software provider Datera, announced that it has partnered with Fujitsu to advance enterprises’ transition to achieve agility and efficiency in the software-defined data center. With this agreement, Fujitsu will integrate the Datera Data Services Platform into its product portfolio and bring it to market globally.

Transition to the software-defined data center

Datera’s Data Services Platform provides advanced automation and enterprise-grade performance for mission-critical applications and workloads. This integration enables Fujitsu’s enterprises for more rapid transitioning to the software-defined data center running on bare metal, virtual machines, and containers like Kubernetes. Datera’s automation and applied machine learning reduce capital and operating costs of enterprise storage.

Koji Uchida, Head of Storage System Division, Fujitsu, said,

“Our global agreement with Datera brings together best of breed data center technologies to expand Fujitsu’s global portfolio. We are pleased to enter this partnership with Datera to deliver leading next-generation cloud infrastructure solutions that address the scalability, manageability and performance challenges enterprises face with their data, as well as enable new technology adoption such as containers.”

According to Guy Churchward, CEO of Datera, with this agreement, Fujitsu further highlights the market’s drive toward software-defined architectures core to cloud operations at scale.