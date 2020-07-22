Cloud-based software and technology solutions provider Datto announced the acquisition of Australia-based Gluh. The acquisition shows Datto’s commitment to MSP growth, as the Gluh platform has been shown to boost sales and significantly improve operational efficiency. Datto also stated that Gluh’s technology automates the processes of product selection, quoting, and sales of IT products and services for MSP clients. Gluh’s SaaS platform includes a two-minute selling or quoting feature and a simple user interface to streamline sales.
As a result of the acquisition, the entire Gluh team will join Datto, and Gluh will maintain its Melbourne operations, where its headquarter is located. The Gluh product is currently integrated into Autotask PSA will continue to be a complement to Datto’s Business Management solutions. Tim Weller, CEO of Datto said,
“Quoting and procurement is often considered a major pain point in the sales cycle for many MSPs because it is a manual and time-consuming process. Not only is this a missed revenue opportunity, but it’s a great area where MSPs can build deeper engagement and trust with their clients. We are extremely impressed at the simplicity and design of Gluh’s technology, which empowers our partners to sell a broader IT portfolio in this accelerated digital economy. We welcome Gluh to the Datto family.”
