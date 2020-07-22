Cloud-based software and technology solutions provider Datto announced the acquisition of Australia-based Gluh. The acquisition shows Datto’s commitment to MSP growth, as the Gluh platform has been shown to boost sales and significantly improve operational efficiency. Datto also stated that Gluh’s technology automates the processes of product selection, quoting, and sales of IT products and services for MSP clients. Gluh’s SaaS platform includes a two-minute selling or quoting feature and a simple user interface to streamline sales.

Two-minute selling or quoting

As a result of the acquisition, the entire Gluh team will join Datto, and Gluh will maintain its Melbourne operations, where its headquarter is located. The Gluh product is currently integrated into Autotask PSA will continue to be a complement to Datto’s Business Management solutions. Tim Weller, CEO of Datto said,