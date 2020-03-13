DCD has decided the postpone the DCD>New York event to September. DCD also announced that all existing delegates’ registrations have been automatically transferred across to the new dates. The company is also planning to host a virtual event with free and unrestricted access to the conference sessions. DCD will be hosting webinars between March 31 and April 2.
24 free-to-view webinars
Ben Agnew, MD Europe & North America at DatacenterDynamics said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Although it is disappointing to have to postpone our flagship event, the safety of our sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, attendees and staff remains paramount. With great support from the New York Marriott Marquis we’ve been able to find a new date to put on our 18th annual event. We felt a fitting response to the first pandemic of the information age would be to leverage new digital platforms to deliver a virtual conference program. Despite the restrictions that COVID-19 is putting on people’s ability to travel, the industry still needs access to a credible thought leadership platform.”
Leave a Reply