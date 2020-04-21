DCI Data Centers has announced the appointment of Malcolm Roe as Chief Executive Officer for Australia and Richard Burley as Chief Commercial Officer.

To grow its Australian operations

New Chief Executive Officer for Australia, Malcolm Roe is an experienced data center executive having established Metronode as a leading Australian data center services provider. He co-founded Open Edge dc, an edge computing start-up whose activities will now be absorbed into DCI.

Felix Chan, DCI Data Centers Board Member and Senior Vice President for Brookfield Asset Management’s Infrastructure business said,

“We are delighted to be able to fill these key roles with two extremely experienced executives. DCI Data Centers is a highly-regarded data center services provider and is well positioned to expand its existing business across the Asia-Pacific region. DCI will continue to grow its Australian operations focusing on secure hyperscale data center solutions and the emerging edge computing sector. Across the Asia Pacific market our focus is on supporting the immense growth of cloud-based and 5G mobile services either by acquisition or the development and expansion of new data center assets.”

DCI Data Centers offers innovative data center solutions to cloud service providers, telecommunication companies and large government and enterprise users. Roe talked about his new role, saying,

“I’m delighted to lead DCI as we head into the next phase of the business’s growth. We have a number of very exciting opportunities in the pipeline and we are now fully supported to execute on these initiatives.”

Richard Burley has experience in the finance, energy, and telecommunications sectors. He was responsible for a variety of ownership, advisory and executive roles in data infrastructure-related businesses. Previously, Burley worked as an Executive General Manager at Nextgen Networks which was acquired by ASX listed Vocus Group.