DE-CIX has broken a new world record for the second time this year with 8.1 terabits per second data throughput.

German commercial internet exchange has broken the same world record after 3 months. DE-CIX has broken the world record for the highest data throughput with 7.1 Terabits per second in September of 2019. DE-CIX breaks the same record with 8.1 Terabits per second in December of 2019. In a timeframe of just a few weeks, data traffic at DE-CIX Frankfurt increased by almost 14 percent at peak times.

Peak hours

Generally, the data traffic at Internet Exchanges moves in waves and reflects the daily rhythm of Internet usage, beginning at 6 am and reaching its peak at around 9 in the evening. Seasonal changes can also be registered.

Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at DE-CIX said:

“This record figure not only underscores our position in the global market, but also that of the FrankfurtRhineMain metropolitan region as one of the most important data hubs in the world. We are very happy with the development that we have been able to observe for many years now with regard to data throughput and the customer response to it at DE-CIX in Frankfurt. This data record can be explained purely on the basis of the increase in the number of connected networks since the beginning of the year. Here we were able to record an increase of more than 10 percent, which brings us to just under 950 connected networks. An additional factor coming into play is being in the season when Internet users particularly like to stream films or play online. All of these components contribute to such a record.”

