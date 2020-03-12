DE-CIX announced that during the evening of March 10, it reached a new all-time traffic peak of more than 9.1 Tbps. This is also the highest jump in traffic we have ever had at DE-CIX. The previous record was also held by DE-CIX Frankfurt that reached was 8.3 Tbps. Thus, peak traffic increased by 800 Gigabits per second.

COVID-19 and Call of Duty Warzone

One of the main reasons behind the new highest peak is the release of the popular game Call of Duty Warzone. DE-CIX also announced that the exceptional situation people are currently experiencing with the COVID-19 virus increases internet usage. Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer of DE-CIX said, “Guaranteeing a stable and secure Internet infrastructure, regardless of how challenging the times are, is one of our highest priorities.”