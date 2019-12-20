Internet exchange company DE-CIX has announced that it will move into Equinix’s IL2 data center located in Istanbul.

With the expansion, the company will be able to establish a link between Turkey’s MedNautilus submarine cable landing station and IL2. MedNautilus is a 5,700 km long submarine cable that connects eastern Mediterranean Sea countries. Customers will have direct access to Equinix’s colocation services with this after the deployment. Equinix’s IL2 data center is strategically located across Europe and Asia and provides access across multiple markets within MENA, Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

Strategic position within Eurasia

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said:

“Extending our presence in Istanbul with our long-term partner Equinix, shows we are building robust, secure and reliable interconnection bridges across continents. Istanbul itself owns a unique strategic position within Eurasia, and DE-CIX is here to strengthen this position with its customers and partners. We believe Istanbul is the interconnection gateway to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with huge future potential.”

Keith Shaw, EMEA Business Development at Equinix, said:

“We are excited to be working with DE-CIX and look forward to helping them grow their presence in this flourishing market. As the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator, DE-CIX’s expanded presence with Equinix will be a key driver in facilitating digital transformation across the region.”

