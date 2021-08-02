Cloud advisor and provider, Deft announced an expansion of its Managed Object Storage (MOS) services, introducing availability in its data centers in Chicago and Ashburn. Deft MOS, fully maintained by the Deft Managed Services team, allows organizations to maintain cost controls and high levels of performance while anchoring their hybrid IT environments.

Support for hybrid IT environments

With the expanded MOS, the company is able to provide businesses with cost-effective, performant storage solutions for any amount of data for a wide variety of use cases, including mission-critical applications, IoT, data lakes, analytics, and disaster recovery. As an alternative to public cloud storage platforms, Deft MOS is:

Compliant: Deft maintains comprehensive annual audits to support compliance requirements for GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more.

Configurable: With MOS bucket names, prefixes, object tags, and inventory, clients have a range of ways to categorize and report on their data.

Cost-efficient : MOS scales on demand and only charges for storage volumes used and transactions executed.

Customizable: Deft clients enjoy negotiable rate limits and tailored pricing models.

Durable and reliable: Performant cloud storage services are designed for 99.99995% reliability to protect against site-level failures, errors, and threats, including replication between regions.

Immutable: Create and retain immutable backups for use in recovery from a disaster event or ransomware attack.

Proximate: Keep your workload close to your data, with sub-five millisecond access between your compute clusters and storage environment.

Secure: MOS offers flexible security features to prevent unauthorized users from accessing critical data.

Eric Dynowski, Chief Solutions Officer of Deft said,

“When evaluating object storage investment, businesses need to consider two key areas: the cost of storing the data itself and the cost of accessing the data after it’s stored. By delivering object storage that’s secure, performant, and cost-effective, Deft MOS allows companies to maintain access to their data and align their hybrid IT environments with their business goals.”

See more Cloud Computing News