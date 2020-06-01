Dell Technologies Cloud and Google Cloud announced the launch of Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud. OneFS for Google Cloud combines the scalability and performance of scale-out network-attached storage. It also allows companies to move and access high-performance computing and demanding workloads, as large as 50 petabytes, in a single filesystem between on-premises Dell EMC Isilon filesystems and Google Cloud. Dell also is reducing the barrier of entry and improving overall capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments.

Modernized networking with SD-WAN

Dell also announced that it is extending its capabilities to networking with new updates to Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware. It allows customers to have more appliance and bandwidth capability options for rapid deployment of SD-WAN in a single solution. Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies said,