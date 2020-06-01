Dell Technologies Cloud and Google Cloud announced the launch of Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud. OneFS for Google Cloud combines the scalability and performance of scale-out network-attached storage. It also allows companies to move and access high-performance computing and demanding workloads, as large as 50 petabytes, in a single filesystem between on-premises Dell EMC Isilon filesystems and Google Cloud. Dell also is reducing the barrier of entry and improving overall capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments.
Modernized networking with SD-WAN
Dell also announced that it is extending its capabilities to networking with new updates to Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware. It allows customers to have more appliance and bandwidth capability options for rapid deployment of SD-WAN in a single solution. Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies said,
“Data and workloads exist everywhere, at the edge, in core data centers and public clouds. And, while data and apps are multiplying, IT resources and budgets are not. For companies to turn their data into competitive differentiators, they need a way to manage it seamlessly and consistently, no matter where it resides. Dell Technologies Cloud brings the best of the public cloud to the data center and the best of the data center to the public cloud, removing complexity so companies can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time delivering value to their customers.”
