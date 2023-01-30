Dell has published a Form S-8 Registration Statement document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document, titled “Cloudify Platform Ltd. 2017 Share Incentive Plan” reveals Dell’s acquisition of Cloudify.

According to online sources and some rumors, the transaction could be worth between $70 million and $100 million.

According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission document, Dell is acquiring Cloudify, an Israeli startup that provides a platform for cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation. Although Dell didn’t make any official announcements about the acquisition, various online news sources claimed that a company spokesperson confirmed the deal.

$70 to $100 million

With the acquisition, Dell aims to improve its cloud services business, especially edge offerings for DevOps. The document didn’t reveal the transaction details but various sources claim that the total value of the acquisition is between $70 and $100 million.

Cloudify is known for its tools allowing cloud architects and DevOps to manage containers, workloads, and more for hybrid cloud environments. Its open-source, multi-cloud orchestration platform packages infrastructure, networking, and existing automation tools into certified blueprints. Thus, it turns all private, public, VMs, and Kubernetes workloads into certified environments that can automate DevOps operations, governance, and compliance processes, as well as support cloud migration.