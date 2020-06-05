Deloitte Ireland announced that it has acquired Irish cloud consultancy and managed services business, DNM. DNM provides solutions in the areas of cloud, analytics and managed services.

To help IT transformation

The combination of Deloitte and DNM which are both focused on accelerating business transformation for clients through technology will increase Deloitte’s capacity to support clients in determining how they can best drive transformation in their businesses through the adoption of cloud technologies.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland commented on the acquisition, saying,

“This is an important investment in our business. The combination of skills in technology and business transformation is a powerful proposition and gives us a real platform for growth in an area of heightened importance for clients. Business and digital transformation is a critical priority for organisations of all sizes. Cloud technology, in particular, is an important enabler in the adoption of new technologies that can make this transformation possible.

DNM is a strong and well-established IT consultancy, specializing in cloud architecture, migration, analytics, and managed services. DNM is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as Deloitte. The DNM team that delivers digital innovation, big data, and analytics projects for clients in a wide range of industries will join the consulting business at Deloitte.