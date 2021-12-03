Deloitte announced that it has agreed to acquire BIAS, a popular cloud consulting company in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure market. With the acquisition, the company aims to extend its ability to provide cloud transformation services and cloud migration services. BIAS, founded in 2000, employs experienced cloud professionals in the U.S. and India.

Cloud transformation and migration services

With the acquisition, Deloitte will complement its portfolio of Oracle cloud application and infrastructure capabilities with BIAS’ capabilities focusing on advising, implementing, and operating services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics, and security.

The acquisition allows the company to reach a broad portfolio of clients including emerging and enterprise businesses using Oracle migration services. Deloitte stated that the terms of the acquisition are confidential. Amit Chaudhary, cloud engineering offering leader and principal of Deloitte Consulting said,

« Leading organizations understand that having their data, systems and applications in the cloud is an essential building block for business agility and this acquisition underscores the strategic priority Deloitte places on advancing business disruption with cloud technology. Oracle Cloud infrastructure gives our clients powerful compute and networking performance while also delivering a host of infrastructure and platform cloud services. Combining the experience of the Deloitte and BIAS teams will assist clients as they build powerful foundations for the future. »

