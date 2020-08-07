Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm’s new report indicates that enterprises in Germany are looking to colocation providers to help them manage their data center needs and improve connectivity to their networks.

The adoption of hybrid cloud services also is growing

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Germany shows demand for colocation services increasing in the country. Enterprises’ own data centers no longer able to keep up with the upgrades and improved connectivity companies need.

According to the report, the high cost of regulatory compliance and upgrades to existing company-owned data centers is driving the expansion of the colocation market. Another reason that increases the demand for colocation providers is their better security and high availability.

With the growing demand in colocation services, new providers, including some from outside the country, are entering the German market.

In addition to this important finding, the report sees a growing demand for hyper-converged systems among German companies. Enterprises are embracing “cloud-in-a-box” hyper-converged product lines, and providers focused on storage and data management are partnering with providers of network virtualization and other services to offer hyper-converged systems. IT leaders have concerns about where their applications will be hosted and maintained. As enterprises seeing professionally operated hybrid clouds as a combination of the best features of private and public clouds, the adoption of hybrid cloud services also is growing in Germany.

The report names IBM, plusserver and QSC as leaders in three quadrants and Arvato Systems, Atos, Axians, CANCOM, Capgemini, Cisco, Claranet, DATAGROUP, Deutsche Telekom (TDG), Deutsche Telekom (TSI), DXC Technology and NTT as leaders in two quadrants. Named as leaders in one quadrant are *um (Orange), Accenture, All for One Groups, Broadcom/Symantec, Check Point, Computacenter, CyrusOne, Dell EMC, Equinix, Fortinet, Fujitsu, HPE, Interxion, ITENOS, Juniper Networks, Maincubes, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Rackspace Technology, Telehouse, TelemaxX, Trend Micro and VMware.