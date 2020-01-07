General Dynamics was awarded a contract from the US Department of Homeland Security to maintain one of its data centers in Mississippi.

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced that it has renewed the data center contract with General Dynamics. The site is owned by the government but it was operated by CRSA, which General Dynamics acquired in 2018, since July of 2008. DC1 is located at the National Center for Critical Information Processing and Storage at the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi

$2.8m contract

General Dynamics is awarded a $2.8m contract which runs until the end of the year “for the purpose of providing continued operations and maintenance support.” DHS has announced that 6% of its applications are running in the cloud and the 26% systems are either planning, in development, actively migrating, or operational in the cloud. As a part of its modernization initiative, which is called EAGLE Next Generation, DHS is pursuing “a hybrid, multi-cloud, federated and vendor-neutral” overhaul of its $6.8bn IT portfolio.

