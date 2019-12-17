Destiny, a Belgian provider of secured cloud communication solutions, has acquired French telecom provider OpenIP. Destiny expands its Europan presence into France.

After the first international expansion to the Netherlands, the Belgian provider of secured cloud communication solutions Destiny is now expanding to France with the takeover of the French telecom provider OpenIP. With this acquisition, Destiny can offer a total solution for cloud services in the French market, including connectivity, security, UC, and VoIP.

Total solution for cloud services

OpenIP that was established in 2005, manages a wide range of services hosted on a multi-data center backbone cloud infrastructure. This unified communications provider offers IT, telecom, and cloud solutions through its e-business platform.

Destiny combines a cloud services distribution platform with a portfolio of value-added and local connectivity solutions that would meet the needs of SMEs and large companies.

“This is another great next step in the international expansion of Destiny,” said Daan de Weaver, CEO of Destiny.

He continued:

“The collaboration with OpenIP gives us the opportunity to accelerate our growth in the coming years in order to realize our ambition to reach a turnover of 200 million Euros within three to five years. We want to be a leader in the markets where we are present and are also looking at additional acquisitions in the French market. However, we are not growing to grow. We are strengthening each other’s offerings, can learn a lot from each other and are joining forces to realize our ambition of becoming a leading player in Europe in the field of secure cloud communication solutions.”

International expansion with French investment

“The alliance with the Destiny group and the support of Apax Partners allow us to accelerate our development in the French market,” said Laurent Silvestre, CEO of OpenIP. “The natural synergies between our two companies, the chemistry between the teams and the strength of the group together are a real asset in order to be able to respond to the digitization of corporate telecommunications fully.” he added.

With the acquisition of Fuzer and Escaux, Destiny strengthened its position in the Belgian market. The company has also acquired Dutch company Motto Communications and DSD Business Internet in 2018 to strengthen its position in the Netherlands.

Thomas de Villeneuve, partner at Apax Partners, said about the acquisition:

“Destiny is taking its first step in the French market at the right time. There are currently enormous opportunities, as many companies still use traditional telephony systems. France is still in the start-up phase of the cloud transformation and with OpenIP, Destiny is strong enough to take the lead in this.”

