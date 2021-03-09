Most companies are overspending on AWS infrastructure. Gartner forecasts that cloud waste will reach $21 billion by the end of the year. DevGraph released CloudFix AWS cost optimization software. It automatically analyzes AWS accounts to find cost-savings opportunities and automatically deploys fixes at scale.

Optimizing AWS activities

CloudFix optimizes AWS activities by providing teams with the insights necessary to optimize their AWS infrastructure and minimize waste. Once the relevant team has viewed the CloudFix dashboard, they can choose which recommendations to implement.

DevGraph CEO Rahul Subramaniam said,

“As a heavy AWS user ourselves, we were seeking a way to reduce our costs. We manage more than 40K+ AWS accounts, paying millions of dollars monthly. We tried a number of different tools but found one common problem. The tools told us what was wrong with our resource utilization but did nothing to tell us how to remedy the situation. We also had a hard time applying manual fixes consistently and predictably. While we initially developed CloudFix for in-house use, we understood the level of demand for a solution that addresses this waste.

DevGraph delivers an integrated set of tools that address the entire software development process.

